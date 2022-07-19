Naomi Osaka to make return at San Jose next month

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Naomi Osaka committed next month’s tournament in San Jose, Calif., her first appearance since a first-round loss at the French Open on May 23.

The four-time Grand Slam winner accepted a wild-card entry into the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on Monday.

Osaka, 24, withdrew from Wimbledon due to a nagging injury to her left Achilles.

The San Jose tourney begins on Aug. 1. Osaka joins a field that includes Wimbledon champ Elena Rybakina, World No. 5 Ons Jabeur and American teenager Coco Gauff.

–Field Level Media