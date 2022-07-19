fbpx
Published July 19, 2022

Naomi Osaka to make return at San Jose next month

Mar 26, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Naomi Osaka of Japan waves while walking onto the court prior to her match against Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia (not pictured) in the second round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Naomi Osaka committed next month’s tournament in San Jose, Calif., her first appearance since a first-round loss at the French Open on May 23.

The four-time Grand Slam winner accepted a wild-card entry into the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on Monday.

Osaka, 24, withdrew from Wimbledon due to a nagging injury to her left Achilles.

The San Jose tourney begins on Aug. 1. Osaka joins a field that includes Wimbledon champ Elena Rybakina, World No. 5 Ons Jabeur and American teenager Coco Gauff.

–Field Level Media

