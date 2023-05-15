Naheem McLeod, 7-foot-4 center, transferring to Syracuse

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

A 7-foot-4 center is getting a fresh start up north.

Naheem McLeod is transferring from Florida State to Syracuse, he announced Monday.

“Allow me to reintroduce myself,” McLeod wrote on social media in announcing his decision.

McLeod was a part-time starter in two seasons with the Seminoles. He posted 3.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game in 28 games (11 starts) in 2022-23 and has career averages of 4.1 points and 2.4 rebounds in 46 games (16 starts).

The Philadelphia native began his college career with one junior college season in 2020-21.

Allow me to reintroduce myself ??#committed ?? pic.twitter.com/GuiDI4Usr3 — Naheem Bigduke McLeod ?? (@boogienah_10) May 15, 2023

