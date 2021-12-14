N.J. sanctions first esports skill-based wagering event in U.S.

EEG and the Hard Rock Hotel will partner on the first sanctioned esports wagering event in the United States.

The Esports Entertainment Group (EEG) will partner with the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on the first sanctioned skill-based esports wagering event in the United States.

The two-day Madden NFL 22 event scheduled for Jan. 22-23 has been approved by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement and will feature 256 players competing inside the casino.

“We are extremely excited to partner with one of the top global hotel and casino venues to kickstart the world of regulated peer to peer wagering in esports,” EEG CEO Grant Johnson said. “This partnership and event are a tremendous accomplishment for our brand and creates a wide variety of opportunities for our groups to explore more innovative esports events.”

Players will be allowed to wager on themselves during the event, which will be operated by EEG’s event operations platform LANDuel. Fans and hotel guests will be able to play and wager on side matches on PCs at the event as well.

“We are extremely proud to offer a one-of-a-kind esports wagering experience in partnership with EEG,” said Joe Lupo, President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

“We are confident that this innovative and highly regulated partnership will prove to be a success, contributing to our market-leading gaming offerings.”

