Mystics hold on to take down Aces in OT thriller

After suffering the largest comeback loss in WNBA history earlier in the week, the league-leading Las Vegas Aces fell again, 87-86 to the visiting Washington Mystics in overtime on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Both teams came into Saturday’s game off losses. The Aces (13-4) held a 28-point lead against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night before losing by nine. Washington had lost three of four.

Mystics (12-9) forward Elena Delle Donne was her usual self, finishing with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The surprise of the game was Washington guard Alysha Clark, who came into the contest averaging just 8.8 points per game while shooting 31.1 percent from deep. Clark scored 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting. She knocked down 4 of 6 attempts from 3-point range.

Overall, the Mystics dropped in 11 shots from long range. Washington shared the ball particularly well, assisting on 24 of 32 made baskets.

Natasha Cloud finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Ariel Atkins had 15 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Mystics.

The Aces struggled from the field, shooting just 38.3 percent. But Las Vegas was aggressive on the offensive end, making 14 of 16 free throws.

But after 45 minutes played, it wasn’t enough for the WNBA’s top team, which now holds just a one-game advantage over the second-place Sky.

With seven seconds left and down 80-77 in regulation, Aces guard Jackie Young drilled a step-back 3-pointer to even the score and send the game to overtime.

Trailing by three again at the end of the extra period, Aces guard Kelsey Plum forced up a deep shot through a double team, and the ball fell short of the rim.

Plum and Young led the Aces with 20 points each, and A’ja Wilson added 17 points and 14 rebounds.

