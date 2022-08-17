fbpx
Published August 17, 2022

Mystics guard Natasha Cloud ‘good to go’ for Game 1

Sportsnaut
Oct 6, 2019; Uncasville, CT, USA; Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud (9) returns the ball up court against the Connecticut Sun during the second half in game three of the 2019 WNBA Finals at Mohegan Sun Arena. Washington defeated Connecticut 94-81. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Mystics point guard Natasha Cloud is “good to go” for Game 1 at the Seattle Storm on Thursday night, coach Mike Thibault confirmed.

Cloud, who averaged a career-high 10.7 points and a league-leading 7.0 assists per game during the regular season, left Sunday’s game against the Indiana Fever with a knee injury.

“She did about two-thirds of the practice today,” Thibault said Tuesday. “A lot more than we thought she might. We were going to try to rest or a little bit more but she felt good enough to do more. So she is good to go.”

Cloud, 30, won a WNBA championship with the Mystics in 2019 and owns career postseason averages of 8.6 points and 4.2 rebounds in 26 games (20 starts).

Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-three first-round series are in Seattle. Game 3, if necessary, will be in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 24.

–Field Level Media

