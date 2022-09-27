Cleveland Browns provide Myles Garrett update, say star suffered shoulder and bicep injuries

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl edge rusher Myles Garrett was involved in a single-car accident on Monday as he made his way back from the team’s practice facility in Ohio.

Reports indicated that Garrett and an unknown female passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries after his 2021 Porsche flipped multiple times before coming to a rest. Impairment is not said to have been involved in the accident. Both Garrett and the passenger were also luckily wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. Garrett was ultimately discharged from the hospital Monday evening.

The Browns themselves have now released a statement regarding Garrett’s injuries and his status moving forward. In said statement, the organization notes that he sustained a shoulder sprain, biceps strain and some minor lacerations in the accident.

“First – and most importantly – we are thankful that Myles, his passenger and no other parties were seriously injured in the single-car accident yesterday. After medical evaluation today, our team doctors at University Hospitals have concluded that Myles has sustained a shoulder sprain, biceps strain, minor lacerations as well as some bumps and bruises to various other body parts. Myles didn’t suffer any fractures and has also cleared concussion protocol. Currently, our focus is on providing Myles the medical care needed for him to return to football activity. Although we hope to have him back soon, his availability for Sunday’s game in Atlanta will be evaluated by team doctors throughout the week.” Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry on Myles Garrett accident

Related: Myles Garrett and NFL’s top-100 players of 2022

Myles Garrett status for the Cleveland Browns moving forward

Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

As noted in the statement, Garrett is now seemingly questionable to go for Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons. It will depend heavily on the severity of the shoulder sprain in particular.

While football takes a back seat here, it’s great that we’re actually talking about a return to the gridiron. Based on the details of the accident, Garrett’s injuries could have been more severe.

According to Tom Pelissero, the crash reportedly occurred after Garrett swerved to avoid an animal on the road. He overcorrected and with the wet road conditions, lost control of the vehicle and it then flipped multiple times.

The pictures of Garrett’s car tells us a sobering story about how this could have turned out.

According to WKYC both Myles Garrett and his passenger were wearing their seatbelts and impairment is NOT suspected. Both were taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries. #Browns pic.twitter.com/OB9ryQ7k9L — Regulators Podcast  🏈🎙 (@RegulatorsPod) September 26, 2022

Myles Garrett stats (2022): 15 pressures, five quarterback hits, four tackles for loss, three sacks

As you can see, Garrett is important to the Browns’ overall success and their ability to get to the quarterback. Here’s to hoping he’s back on the field here soon.