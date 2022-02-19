WATCH: Myatt Snider walks away after a horrifying crash in the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Myatt Snider incredibly walked away after a horrific crash in the final lap of Saturday’s Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 race.

As the white flag was waved, Snider’s car got stuck in a tight grouping out of the turn. When another driver lost control and veered closer towards the wall, he made contact with Snider. The No. 31 car then got turned around backward and flipped into the air. Once it was airborne, the car flipped over Jade Buford, crashed into the catch fence and then slammed into the track.

"Where is the engine?"



Here's a replay of Myatt Snider's scary crash at Daytona. He's okay. pic.twitter.com/py3Xxt5CVA — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 20, 2022

While other drivers were able to avoid making it a bigger wreck, Snider’s No. 31 caught fire as it slid up the track, taking other vehicles with it in the process. The damage was so severe that the engine was torn out of the vehicle, with the frame sliding into the grass.

Austin Hill crossed the line at the checkered flag to win the Beef 300, but concern for everyone remained on Snider.

Thankful to see Myatt Snider climb out of the car after this vicious crash on the final lap. (Via @XfinityRacing) pic.twitter.com/VpJwSWSDV4 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) February 20, 2022

Fortunately, the 27-year-old driver was able to get out of the car and walk off under his own power. The incredible safety enhancement made to the cars in recent years, especially this past offseason, certainly played a crucial role in avoiding a tragedy on Saturday night.

The catch fence sustained significant damage, but it did its job and everyone is just elated Myatt Snider is walking after one of the scariest NASCAR crashes in years.