Mutineers topple Thieves in CDL Major 4 qualifying

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Mutineers defeated the Los Angeles Thieves 3-2 on Saturday to leapfrog them in the standings in Call of Duty League Major 4 qualifying.

The Mutineers improved to 3-2 while the Thieves dropped to 2-2.

Also Saturday, the Minnesota Rokkr defeated Paris Legion, Boston Breach beat Toronto Ultra and the Atlanta FaZe blanked the Seattle Surge.

The results of each team’s five matches in qualifying, which runs through Sunday, will determine the seeding for Major 4. The $500,000 main event will run July 21-24 at Kings Theatre in New York.

The Mutineers opened with a 250-195 win on Tuscan Hardpoint but the Thieves replied with a 6-3 win on Desert Siege Search and Destroy. The Mutineers took Gavutu Control 3-2 before the Thieves won Berlin Hardpoint 250-248. The Mutineers clinched 6-2 on Berlin Search and Destroy.

The Rokkr opened with a 250-167 win on Bocage Hardpoint but dropped Tuscan Search and Destroy 6-5. The Legion then went up with a 3-2 win on Gavutu Control. Rokkr took the next two, 250-240 on Berlin Hardpoint and 6-4 on Bocage Search and Destroy.

The Breach opened with a 250-211 win on Gavutu Hardpoint before the Ultra claimed Desert Siege Search and Destroy 6-0. Boston replied with a 3-2 win on Gavutu Control but Ultra came right back, 250-197 on Berlin Hardpoint. The Breach then clinched with a 6-2 win on Tuscan Search and Destroy.

FaZe breezed past the Surge in three maps – 250-224 on Tuscan Hardpoint, 6-2 on Berlin Search and Destroy, and 3-2 on Berlin Control.

Week 3 of qualifying continues Sunday with three matches:

Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. London Royal Ravens

OpTic Texas vs. Toronto Ultra

Los Angeles Thieves vs. New York Subliners

Call of Duty League Major 4 qualifying standings, with points, match record and map differential:

T1. London Royal Ravens, 40 points, 4-0, +8

T1. New York Subliners, 40 points, 4-0, +8

3. Boston Breach, 40 points, 4-1, +3

T4. Atlanta FaZe, 30 points, 3-2, +3

T4. Florida Mutineers, 30 points, 3-2, +1

T4. Minnesota Rokkr, 30 points, 3-2, -1

7. Los Angeles Thieves, 20 points, 2-2, +4

T8. Toronto Ultra, 10 points, 1-3, -5

T8. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 10 points, 1-3, -3

T8. OpTic Texas, 10 points, 1-3, -3

11. Seattle Surge, 10 points, 1-4, -5

12. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-5, -10

–Field Level Media