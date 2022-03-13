Mutineers earn second win at CDL Major 2 qualifiers

Jul 21, 2019; Miami Beach, FL, USA; A general view of gaming controllers on display during the Call of Duty League Finals e-sports event at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Mutineers used a sweep of the New York Subliners on Sunday to move to 2-0 at the Call of Duty League Major 2 qualifying.

Joining Florida in the win column were Stage 1 champion OpTic Texas and the Minnesota Rokkr.

The Mutineers made quick work of New York, winning 250-102 on Bocage Hardpoint, 6-2 on Tuscan Search and Destroy and 3-1 on Tuscan Control. Florida joined the London Royal Ravens atop the standings at 2-0.

Playing just their first match of Major 2 qualifying, OpTic fought the Los Angeles Thieves for a 3-2 win. Texas opened with a 250-96 triumph on Tuscan Hardpoint, but the Thieves answered with a 6-0 shutout on Desert Siege Search and Destroy. Texas moved ahead again with a 3-0 result on Tuscan Control, but Los Angeles took Berlin Hardpoint 250-205 to even the match.

They turned to Tuscan Search and Destroy, where OpTic settled it with a close 6-5 victory.

Minnesota came from behind to defeat Paris 3-2. The Legion started with a narrow 250-248 win on Tuscan Hardpoint and a 6-3 win on Tuscan Search and Destroy.

The Rokkr extended the match by winning 3-1 on Tuscan Control and knotted it 2-2 with a 250-143 win on Berlin Hardpoint. Then they took the deciding map, Bocage Search and Destroy, 6-3.

Week 2 of qualifying begins Friday with three matches:

–London Royal Ravens vs. Paris Legion

–Seattle Surge vs. OpTic Texas

–Minnesota Rokkr vs. Boston Breach

Call of Duty League Major 2 qualifying standings, with points, match record and map differential:

1. Florida Mutineers, 20 points, 2-0, +6

2. London Royal Ravens, 20 points, 2-0, +5

T3. Boston Breach, 10 points, 1-0, +2

T3. Toronto Ultra, 10 points, 1-0, +2

5. OpTic Texas, 10 points, 1-0, +1

6. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 10 points, 1-1, even

T7. Minnesota Rokkr, 10 points, 1-1, -1

T7. Seattle Surge, 10 points, 1-1, -1

9. Atlanta FaZe, 0 points, 0-1, -1

T10. Los Angeles Thieves, 0 points, 0-2, -4

T10. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-2, -4

12. New York Subliners, 0 points, 0-2, -5

