MRI confirms calf strain for Mavs star Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks announced Tuesday that an MRI confirmed the left calf strain for star guard Luka Doncic.

“Doncic has begun treatment and there is no timetable for his return,” the team said in a brief statement.

The Mavericks are the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. They host the Utah Jazz in Game 1 of a first-round series on Saturday afternoon.

Doncic, 23, sustained the injury in the third quarter of the Mavericks’ 130-120 win against the San Antonio Spurs in Sunday’s regular season finale.

The three-time All-Star averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists in 65 starts this season, finishing third in the league in scoring and fifth in assists.

Dallas was 8-9 without Doncic in the lineup this season, including a 120-116 loss at Utah on Christmas Day.

