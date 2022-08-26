MOUZ promote xertioN to main roster

Credit: MOUZ | Twitter

Academy player Dorian “xertioN” Berman replaced Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras on MOUZ’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster, the organization announced Friday.

In addition to promoting the Israeli rifler, MOUZ also extended his contract for an undisclosed period of time.

The 18-year-old xertioN, who won four academy league seasons with MOUZ NXT, joins former teammates Jon “JDC” de Castro of Germany and Adam “torzsi” Torzsas of Hungary on the main roster. Christopher “dexter” Nong of Australia and David “frozen” Cernansky of Slovakia also are on the roster.

“I’m so excited to share with you all the next step in my career, I will from now on be playing on the MOUZ main team,” xertioN wrote on Twitter. “It’s been a long-time goal of mine since joining the NXT project and I will give my absolute best to help my awesome new teammates and MOUZ reach new heights and goals!”

Bymas, a 19-year-old Lithuanian, had been playing for MOUZ since August 2020.

