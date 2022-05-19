MOUZ NXT sign 15-year-old Jimpphat

Credit: MOUZ | Twitter

MOUZ NXT announced the signing Thursday of 15-year-old Jimi “Jimpphat” Salo.

The Finnish rifler is the youngest Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player ever signed by the organization.

Jimpphat is the younger brother of GORILLAZ AWPer Jere “sergej” Salo.

Jimpphat has been standing in with the MOUZ NXT academy team since March.

“I think Jimi has been a great addition to the team and has enormous potential. He shows a good performance on the server, and off the server he fits into the team with his humor,” MOUZ NXT coach Tobias “TOBIZ” Theo said, per HLTV.

Jimpphat was previously with Conquer Gaming, SJ, NYYRIKKI Esports and IQUE.gg.

