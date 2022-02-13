MOUZ’ Bymas to miss IEM Katowice after positive COVID test

Jul 21, 2019; Miami Beach, FL, USA; A general view of gaming controllers on display during the Call of Duty League Finals e-sports event at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t join his MOUZ teammates for IEM Katowice 2022, the team said Sunday.

Bymas, of Lithuania, will sit out the entire tournament. The rifler has been replaced on the roster by Jon “JDC” de Castro from the organization’s academy team.

#MOUZ ROSTER UPDATE:

Due to a COVID-19 case, we are making a roster change for #IEM Katowice. ?? @JDC_CSGO

?? @bymascs JDC will stay on the roster for the duration of the tournament. The rest of the team is clear to play after negative PCR tests. Get well soon Bymas ?????? pic.twitter.com/8bjbdTDnqY — MOUZ (@mousesports) February 13, 2022

The team said the remaining players all tested negative for the virus.

MOUZ opens play Tuesday in the $1 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Tournament. Their opponent in the best-of-one play-in round will be GODSENT.

The tournament is scheduled to run through Feb. 27.

The remaining MOUZ roster consists of David “frozen” Cernansky, Christopher “dexter” Nong, Adam “torzsi” Torzsas and Nathan “NBK” Schmitt. They are coached by Dennis “sycrone” Nielsen.

–Field Level Media