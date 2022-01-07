MOUZ add two-time major champ NBK- to roster

Sep 29, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; General view during the Overwatch League Grand Finals e-sports event at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Two-time Counter-Strike: Global Offensive major champion Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt signed a contract to join MOUZ, the organization announced Friday.

NBK- previously announced his intention to transition to Valorant in June.

The 27-year-old Frenchman won the DreamHack Winter Major in 2014 with Team LDLC and the DreamHack Open Cluj-Napoca Major with Team Envy the following year.

NBK- was benched from OG Esports in February and served as a stand-in for Double Poney. His other teams include G2 Esports and Team Vitality.

MOUZ has changed their look of late, notably with the departure of long-time player Robin “ropz” Kool. In turn, the organization promoted Adam “torzsi” Torzsas and head coach Dennis “sycrone” Nielsen from MOUZ NXT.

“I could see a great org, great talent, and a great team overall where the position I would have within the roster is exactly where I want to be,” NBK- said of joining MOUZ.

“At this point in my career, I want to be in a place where I believe in everyone, in winning trophies, and exploring everything that we can,” he continued. “Success is coming. It is just a matter of when it will come, but I have no doubts that it is going to work.”

The current roster of MOUZ consists of Australian Christopher “dexter” Nong, Lithuanian Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras, Slovakian David “frozen” Cernansky, torzsi and NBK-.

–Field Level Media