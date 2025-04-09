Disgraced former Michigan football coach reportedly stole thousands of nude and explicit student photos

Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Court documents have emerged, revealing more ugly details in the ongoing investigation of disgraced former Michigan football coordinator Matt Weiss.

Most Michigan football fans will likely look back on Jim Harbaugh’s year stint with reverence. He won 12 or more games three times. And capped off his tenure by bringing the program its first national championship since 1997. However, the way he went about making them a title contender in those final years has made university administrators happy he is gone.

The coach was suspended twice for questionable recruiting practices and then an ugly sign-stealing scandal in 2023. The infractions placed a bright light on the program and exposed some of the dubious individuals he had working for him. The worst may be former co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss.

The former Michigan football coach was indicted last month over accusations that he gained unauthorized access to third-party databases with the personal information of student athletes at more than 100 colleges and universities. He then used that information to hack into the social media, email, and cloud storage accounts of more than 2,000 college athletes who were mostly female.

Well, new court documents add more depth into what personal information Weiss stole from unknowing college students.

“Thousands of candid, intimate photographs and videos have been seized from the defendant’s electronic devices. And from his cloud storage accounts. Many show victims naked. Some show victims engaged in explicit sexual acts,” the Justice Department’s Mega Victim Case Assistance Program revealed in a court filing obtained by the Associated Press.

Documents from the indictment claim Weiss downloaded the information of more than 150,000 athletes. He has pleaded not guilty to identity theft and unauthorized computer access between 2015 and 2023. The veteran coach became the Michigan Wolverines’ co-offensive coordinator in 2022 during their 13-1 season. He was fired in 2023 when issues with his computer use first came to light.

He spent more than a decade as a member of the Baltimore Ravens staff before joining the Michigan football program.