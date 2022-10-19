More Aaron: Rodgers agrees, Packers must feed Aaron Jones

Credit: Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Aaron Rodgers hears the suggestion for fixing the Green Bay offense and ending the Packers’ two-game losing streak: More Aaron Jones.

“We do, we’ve gotta get Aaron Jones the ball more,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. “When he touches the ball good things happen.”

Jones has 87 touches for 532 yards this season but is second to AJ Dillon with 70 rushing attempts. He’s averaging 5.8 yards per carry in 2022 and had only nine carries last week in a loss to the Jets that dropped Green Bay to 3-3.

The Packers have 12 total touchdowns and average 17.8 points per game. They’ve lost two straight games. Rodgers said part of the challenge in getting Jones more involved is every defense keys on taking him away.

“He breaks tackles, he’s probably the most elusive guy we have with the football in his hands. He’s a dynamic player,” Rodgers said. “A lot of things can dictate how much we get the ball — front, coverages — we’re not trying to not forcefeed him the ball. If you’re scouting us, what are you going to try to take away? … Stop 33 (Jones).”

Gearing defensive fronts and coverage toward containing Jones is less complicated for defenses without the threat of Davante Adams or another standout wide receiver outside. Tight end Robert Tonyan (27 receptions) and wide receiver Romeo Doubs (26) are the Packers’ top receivers, but neither stretches the field. Tonyan averages 8.1 yards per catch and and Doubs is at 9.0. Both have a long reception of 23 yards.

The Packers are in Washington on Sunday to face the Commanders (2-4) and visit the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. Washington has scored 47 total points in its past four games and will start backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke with Carson Wentz (finger) out.

–Field Level Media