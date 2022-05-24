Mookie Betts powers Walker Buehler, Dodgers past Nationals

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Mookie Betts hit two home runs and Walker Buehler tossed six strong innings to power the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 9-4 victory over the host Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

Trailing 3-2 entering the second inning, the Dodgers took the lead for good when Betts belted a three-run home run to left after Chris Taylor led off with a single and advanced to second on a walk to Gavin Lux.

The Dodgers pushed their lead to 7-3 in the third inning when Taylor blasted a two-run homer to right-center field after Justin Turner was hit by a pitch.

Nationals right-hander Josiah Gray (4-4) allowed seven runs on five hits, including three homers, with five strikeouts and three walks in three innings.

Betts, who finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs, two runs and a walk, smacked his second homer of the game — a 360-foot solo shot to left off reliever Victor Arano — in the fourth inning to make it 8-3.

Buehler (6-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits to go along with three strikeouts and two walks in six innings.

Max Muncy drew a bases-loaded walk off Josh Rogers to push the lead to 9-3 in the sixth before Nelson Cruz’s run-scoring single in the seventh cut it to 9-4.

After the Dodgers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in their first at-bat on Trea Turner’s two-run home run to center, the Nationals took the lead in the bottom of the frame.

Cesar Hernandez led off with a single, advanced to third on Keibert Ruiz’s double and scored on Juan Soto’s groundout. The Nationals tied the game when Ruiz scored on Cruz’s infield single.

Cruz, who finished 3-for-5, gave Washington a 3-2 lead shortly thereafter when he scored on Taylor’s throwing error following Josh Bell’s single.

–Field Level Media