Mookie Betts homers twice as Dodgers top Marlins in 10

Mookie Betts slugged the game-tying homer in the ninth inning and the go-ahead RBI double in the 10th, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 10-6 win over the host Miami Marlins on Friday night.

Betts went 4-for-6 with two homers, a double and four RBIs. He has hit a team-high 29 homers this year. With more than one month left in the season, he is three short of his career-high homer total set in 2018.

The Dodgers, who have the best record in baseball, have 42 victories in their past 51 games. They won on Friday despite committing three errors.

Miami was led by Joey Wendle, who drove in three runs. Rookie Peyton Burdick hit a solo homer to tie the score in the bottom of the ninth.

Dodgers starter and 2022 All-Star Tyler Anderson, having a career year with a 13-2 record, left with a no-decision. In 5 1/3 innings, he allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out four.

Los Angeles opened the scoring in the sixth. Will Smith led off with a ground-rule double down the right field line and later scored on Chris Taylor’s sacrifice fly.

Miami took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth. Burdick started the rally with a single, and he reached second when Miguel Rojas’ broken-bat grounder resulted in third baseman Justin Turner’s throwing error. A shattered half of the bat landed near Turner, distracting him.

Brian Anderson walked to load the bases, and Wendle pulled a two-run double down the first base line.

The Dodgers jumped back on top in the seventh as Trayce Thompson singled before Betts drilled a two-run homer to left for a 3-2 lead.

Miami rallied for a 4-3 advantage in the bottom of the seventh, getting RBI singles from Rojas and Wendle. The latter was a 20-foot, two-out dribbler on a 0-2 count.

Betts tied the score 4-4 with one out in the ninth by going deep on closer Tanner Scott, who blew the save chance and left with the bases loaded. Justin Turner then singled off of Cole Sulser to give the Dodgers a 5-4 lead.

Burdick tied the score with a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth off David Price.

Betts’ RBI double in the 10th gave the Dodgers a 6-5 lead. Trea Turner followed with a run-scoring single, Freddie Freeman added an RBI double, and Max Muncy drove in two more with a double.

JJ Bleday’s RBI double got one run back for Miami in the bottom of the 10th.

