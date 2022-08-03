Mookie Betts helps Dodgers hold on against Giants

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Mookie Betts drove in three runs with a single, double and home run and four relievers combined for four innings of shutout ball after the Los Angeles Dodgers had nearly blown a six-run lead as the National League West leaders held on to defeat the Giants 9-5 on an emotional Tuesday night in San Francisco.

It was announced during the nationally televised game that longtime Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully had died at the age of 94 at his home in Hidden Hills, Calif.

The game was played only hours after both clubs were busy at the trade deadline. While the Dodgers were making three trades, including acquiring Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees, the Giants made four moves to deal away Darin Ruf, Curt Casali, Matthew Boyd and Trevor Rosenthal, acquiring J.D. Davis from the New York Mets along with seven minor leaguers.

In beating the Giants for a sixth straight time, the Dodgers never trailed, building as much as a 6-0 lead in the fourth inning. Betts contributed an RBI single to a four-run second before launching a solo homer, his 24th, in the fourth.

Joey Bart’s two-run homer, his eighth, capped a five-run uprising in the last of the fourth that got San Francisco back within one run. But Evan Phillips, Alex Vesia, Chris Martin and David Price held the Giants to one hit over their final four at-bats, with Phillips pitching out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the sixth to protect the 6-5 lead.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers tacked on in the eighth when, with two outs, Gavin Lux tripled, Austin Barnes doubled, Cody Bellinger tripled and Betts doubled, the latter three each driving in a run to increase the advantage to 9-5.

Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson (12-1) managed to earn the win despite allowing all five Giants runs and six hits in five-plus innings. He walked four and struck out three.

Giants starter Alex Wood (7-9) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and nine hits in defeat. He walked one and struck out six.

Lux and Barnes each had two hits and scored twice for the Dodgers, while Lux also drove in two runs. Hanser Alberto chipped in two hits and Bellinger contributed two RBIs as Los Angeles outhit the hosts 13-7.

Bart had two hits for the Giants, who have gone 3-10 since the All-Star break, with six of the losses coming against the Dodgers.

–Field Level Media