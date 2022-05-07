Mookie Betts drives in 5 as Dodgers earn DH sweep over Cubs

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Mookie Betts delivered a three-run double and two-run homer for two of Los Angeles’ three hits, but they were more than enough to cap the visiting Dodgers’ doubleheader sweep of the reeling Chicago Cubs with a 6-2 victory on Saturday night.

After seven strong innings from Clayton Kershaw highlighted the Dodgers’ 7-0 win in Game 1 earlier Saturday, Betts cleared the bases with his double down the left-field line during a four-run second and added some insurance via a drive high into the left-field bleachers in the ninth.

Los Angeles also benefited from nine walks issued by Chicago pitching to win its fifth in a row.

Tyler Anderson (3-0), meanwhile, gave up two runs, four hits and struck out seven with a walk over five innings for the NL West leaders, who have outscored their opponents 31-7 while going 5-0 in May.

Willson Contreras went 3-for-4 with a triple and home run for the Cubs, who have dropped four in a row and 13 of 16 since starting 6-4. They’ve also lost five straight and nine of their last 10 at home.

Contreras led off the bottom of the first with a deep drive to right field that Betts failed to catch, and resulted in a triple. Contreras then averted the tag at the plate on Ian Happ’s grounder to third for the game’s first run.

However, Chicago’s spot-starter Daniel Norris (0-2) walked the first three batters of the second inning before striking out Cody Bellinger. Keegan Thompson came on to fan Chris Taylor, but walked Hanser Alberto to tie the contest. Then he gave up Betts’ double to give Los Angeles a 4-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, Contreras got the Cubs within 4-2 on his drive off Anderson, high up into the left-field bleachers for his first homer in 14 games. Chicago, though, has totaled 11 runs during its current 1-7 rut.

The Cubs’ Patrick Wisdom exited after the sixth inning with a left ankle issue, according to Marquee Sports Network.

–Field Level Media