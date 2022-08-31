Montrezl Harrell’s drug charge reduced to misdemeanor

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The market for free agent forward Montrezl Harrell should heat up after his felony drug trafficking charges were reduced Wednesday to misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Harrell, 28, had been facing up to five years in prison following a traffic stop in Richmond, Ky., on May 12.

He pled guilty to the misdemeanor charge in a Madison County court on Wednesday morning, according to Lexington news reports. He was placed on probation for 12 months with a 30-day conditional charge, meaning he must serve 30 days in jail if he faces any legal trouble during that probationary period.

Harrell, who starred in college at Louisville, was pulled over for following another vehicle too closely. When a Kentucky state trooper said he smelled marijuana from the SUV Harrell was driving, a subsequent search led to the discovery “of three pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags” in a backpack in the back seat.

The 6-foot-7 Harrell averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 71 games (three starts) last season with the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards.

In seven NBA seasons with five teams, he has averaged 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds in just over 21 minutes per game. He was the 2019-20 NBA Sixth Man of the Year with the Los Angeles Clippers.

