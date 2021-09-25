Montreal Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman (lower body) out up to 4 weeks

May 5, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues center Mike Hoffman (68) scores a power play goal in a game against the Anaheim Ducks in the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman will miss up to four weeks with a lower-body injury sustained during the offseason, coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed Saturday.

Montreal signed the 31-year-old free-agent forward to a three-year, $13.5 million contract in July.

Hoffman tallied 17 goals and 19 assists in 52 games last season with the St. Louis Blues. That total snapped a streak of six straight 20-goal campaigns.

He has posted 395 points (189 goals, 206 assists) in 545 career games with the Ottawa Senators (2011-18), Florida Panthers (2018-20) and Blues.

The Canadiens open their preseason slate Saturday night against the host Toronto Maple Leafs.

Hoffman’s timeline means he will likely miss Montreal’s regular-season opener, also at Toronto, on Oct. 13.

