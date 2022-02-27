Monte Morris’s last-minute 3-pointer helps Nuggets defeat Kings

Feb 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) controls the ball as Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Monte Morris had 21 points and hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer in the final minute as the host Denver Nuggets beat the Sacramento Kings 115-110 on Saturday night.

Nikola Jokic had 18 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, Aaron Gordon had 23 points and nine rebounds, and Will Barton had 13 points for the Nuggets, who have won five straight.

De’Aaron Fox had 26 points and 10 assists, Domantas Sabonis had 14 points and 16 rebounds, Harrison Barnes scored 24 points, Justin Holiday added 15 and Jeremy Lamb 12 for Sacramento, which has lost four in a row.

Denver scored the first nine points of the fourth to go ahead 94-85 but the Kings answered 10 straight to lead by one.

Barton’s 3-pointer put the Nuggets back in front but three free throws knotted it at 100 with 5:46 left. Jokic and Fox traded makes and Barnes hit a running jumper to put Sacramento back in front, but Gordon answered with a 3-pointer to give Denver a 105-104 lead with 4:02 left.

Morris followed a miss by Barnes with a jumper but a free throw and then a jumper by Barnes tied it at 107 and Barton made another 3-pointer to put Denver up three, but a free throw and layup by Sabonis tied it at 110.

After trading empty possessions, Morris made a 3-pointer from the top with 28.9 seconds left and Jokic sealed it with two free throws with 19.6 seconds left.

The Nuggets were up 57-48 with 2:28 left in the second quarter but squandered the advantage by the break. The Kings put together an 11-2 run to tie it at 59 at halftime.

Denver opened the third quarter with seven straight points but Sacramento rallied to take a 70-68 lead.

The Nuggets went back ahead on Green’s jumper in the lane but Sacramento went on a 12-3 run to lead 84-77 late in the third.

Denver tied it at 85-all heading into the fourth, and it kept it going in the first two minutes of the final period.

