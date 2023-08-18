MLS postpones two L.A. games due to hurricane

Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

The threat of Hurricane Hilary’s arrival in the Los Angeles area prompted Major League Soccer to postpone two matches scheduled for Sunday night.

The Colorado Rapids were due to play at Los Angeles FC, and Real Salt Lake was set to oppose the L.A. Galaxy in Carson, Calif.

The Rapids-LAFC game will be made up on Wednesday, while the RSL-Galaxy game will be played on Oct. 14.

The postponements extend long layoffs for the Rapids and the Galaxy. The Galaxy were eliminated from the Leagues Cup after dropping both of their matches, most recently falling 2-1 to the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps on July 30. Colorado also went 0-2 in Leagues Cup action, capped by a 4-1 defeat to visiting Toluca on July 31.

Visiting RSL lost 4-0 to LAFC in the Leagues Cup’s round of 16 on Aug. 8. Three days later, Los Angeles FC dropped a quarterfinal home match against Monterrey, 3-2.

All four teams last played an MLS match on July 15.

LAFC (10-6-7, 37 points) sit in second place in the Western Conference with league play set to resume on Sunday. Real Salt Lake (10-7-7, 37 points) are in third in the West, the Galaxy (5-10-7, 22 points) are in 13th and the Rapids (3-10-10, 19 points) are in 14th — last place.

