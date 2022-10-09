MLS playoff bracket finalized as Philadelphia clinches East on Decision Day

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Union’s 4-0 win over Toronto FC on Major League Soccer’s Decision Day paved the way for them to clinch the No. 1 playoff seed in the Eastern Conference, fighting off CF Montreal.

The Union earned a bye and ensured Montreal would have to play a first-round match as the MLS Cup Playoffs bracket was set in stone Sunday night.

No. 2 seed Montreal will host No. 7 seed Orlando City, who earned the final playoff spot in the East with a dramatic late win over the Columbus Crew on Sunday. Two New York clubs also earned home playoff matches: New York City FC finished third in the East and will host No. 6 seed Inter Miami in the first round, while the No. 4 New York Red Bulls will welcome fifth-seeded FC Cincinnati.

The path through the playoffs still goes through Los Angeles FC, which clinched the Supporters’ Shield last week. By having the best overall record in the regular season, LAFC not only secured the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference but is also guaranteed to play all their playoff matches at Banc of California Stadium.

Minnesota United and Real Salt Lake wrapped up the final two available berths in the Western Conference on Sunday with victories over the Vancouver Whitecaps and Portland Timbers, respectively. No. 6 seed Minnesota will visit No. 3 seed FC Dallas and No. 7 seed Salt Lake will travel to No. 2 seed Austin FC.

In the other first-round playoff match, the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Galaxy will host fifth-seeded Nashville SC.

MLS has yet to announce the schedule for the first round, which will begin Saturday.

–Field Level Media