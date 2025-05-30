MLB rumors: Will Seattle Mariners part with elite prospects to upgrade offense at trade deadline?

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Seattle Mariners are currently leading the American League West with a 30-25 record and will likely look to upgrade their offense at the trade deadline. With their elite rotation soon getting healthy, an MLB insider is revealing that Seattle will look to address two positions of concern and whether they will part with top prospects to do so.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Mariners will be in the market for a first baseman and right fielder. Seattle’s first basemen have posted a .625 OPS (26th in MLB) while right fielders have managed just a .626 OPS (25th in MLB). The two positions have combined for only 13 home runs.

“They seem to be the one team that has a great need at first base. That could be one area they need to address or try to address,” Rosenthal said on the “Foul Territory” podcast. “Right field is another, though they have Luke Raley coming back and maybe Victor Robles toward the end of the season. They still could use some offense.”

Rowdy Tellez is currently starting at first while Leody Tavares is manning right field.

One intriguing option could be Baltimore Orioles left-handed hitter Ryan O’Hearn, who plays both first base and right field. He ranks fourth in baseball with a .977 OPS and has nine home runs. He will also be a free agent at the end of the season.

While someone like O’Hearn wouldn’t cost considerable prospect talent, the Mariners do have a pool of young middle infielders in Colt Emerson (ranked 19th by MLB.com), Cole Young (43rd by MLB.com) and Felnin Celesten (64th by MLB.com) that Seattle could include in a significant trade package.

“They do have… this amazing group of prospects, many of them are middle infielders,” noted Rosenthal. “If they wanted to trade one of them they could probably get something pretty good.”

The Mariners have been willing to deal top prospects in recent years. In 2022, they sent infielders Noelvi Marte and Orelvis Martinez to the Cincinnati Reds for All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo, and at last year’s trade deadline, Seattle shipped outfielder Aidan Smith and right-handed pitcher Brody Hopkins to the Tampa Bay Rays for outfielder Randy Arozarena.

Rosenthal added: “They will not be afraid to do it again.”