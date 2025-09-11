Chicago White Sox
International free agency is chaotic in baseball, to say the least. None more so than a reported record-breaking deal the Chicago White Sox are doing with a Dominican boy who is not even a teenager yet.

According to baseball reporter Francys Romero, the White Sox have agreed to a preliminary $6 million deal with Braston Basker — a 12-year-old boy in the Dominican Republic. The deal won’t be able to be signed until Jan. 15, 2030 due to MLB’s International Amateur Free Agency rules.

“Players who are determined to be international must be at least 16 or will turn 16 years of age prior to Sept. 1 of the current signing period,” notes MLB in their bylaws.

Record Deal Comes After Yankees Agreement Falls Through

The $6 million would be a record signing bonus for an international free agent, Romero reports.

“Basker was initially tied to the Yankees, but that pre-agreement fell through a few weeks ago,” Romero posted on X.

Romero added: “These pre-agreements are obviously not definitive, and it’s possible that in the future the international signing system could even shift to a draft format. But for now, this is how it works.”

There’s a good chance the earliest we see Basker in the big leagues is 10 years from now — if ever.

