Two Former MLB Players Among 113 Dead in Dominican Republic Nightclub Roof Collapse

Former MLB players Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco were among over 110 people killed when the roof of the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, collapsed during a concert early Tuesday.

The devastating roof collapse at a popular nightclub where entertainers, politicians, and athletes had gathered for decades was a catastrophic blow to the most visited destination country in the Caribbean.

The disaster also claimed the life of Nelsy Cruz, a provincial governor and sister of former MLB player Nelson Cruz, while injuring over 160 others as rescue efforts continued into the following day.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse, with the tragedy marking one of the deadliest incidents in the Caribbean nation in recent years.

Officials report that they have sadly been unable to find any survivors in the rubble since midday Tuesday.

MLB Players Killed in the Dominican Republic Nightclub Tragedy

Octavio Dotel was reportedly rescued from the debris by authorities and sent to a local hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Tony Blanco accompanied him to the nightclub.

Dotel played 15 seasons in the Majors, appearing for a record 13 different teams. His longest stint was five seasons with the Houston Astros. He set the mark for most teams played for when he joined the Detroit Tigers in 2012.

Dotel won the 2011 World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals and also became one of the few players to win both a World Series and a World Baseball Classic in 2013. He retired a year later at the age of 40.

Blanco, a first baseman, played briefly in MLB with the Washington Nationals in 2005, appearing in 56 games. He later continued his career in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball League with teams like the Chunichi Dragons and Yokohama DeNA BayStars.

He was a four-time all-star in the NPB.

Investigation

As rescue operations continue, it seems almost certain that an in-depth investigation will be needed to determine why this tragedy happened.

Initial reports indicate the club was not over capacity, with local media reports estimating there were between 500 and 1,000 people inside. The club can hold around 1,700.

Officials have also confirmed the deaths of popular merengue singer Rubby Pérez, as well as Nelsy Cruz, the governor of the northwestern province of Montecristi.

Cruz is also the sister of seven-time MLB All-Star Nelson Cruz.

Nelson last played in the Majors for the San Diego Padres in 2023 before signing a one-day contract in 2024 and retiring with the Seattle Mariners.