President Donald Trump plans to attend a New York Yankees game against the Detroit Tigers in the Bronx on September 11, 2025, marking the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The President is scheduled to participate in a memorial event at the Pentagon earlier that day, according to sources who spoke with Fox News Digital.

Vice President JD Vance will represent the administration at a commemoration ceremony at Ground Zero in Lower Manhattan.

Details of his appearance are scant at this stage. It is unclear if President Trump will throw out the first pitch for the potential playoff preview game or if he will simply take in the game from the stands.

Perhaps he will address the crowd and mark a moment of silence to solemnly commemorate the deadliest terrorist attack ever carried out on American soil.

Trump in the Bronx on 9/11

As Fox points out, President Trump has yet to attend a MLB game during his second term and has been chiefly a staple at UFC events.

He did, however, attend games during his first term, in between terms, and even before becoming the President.

At 79 years of age, it seems unlikely Trump would throw out the ceremonial first pitch. But you never know with this man. And it would be a tremendous callback to one of the most incredible first pitches of all time, involving former President George W. Bush. (More on that later.)

Though he was much younger at the time, Trump wowed sports fans with his arm at an NFL charity event back in 1992 when he was tasked with throwing a football through an opening barely larger than the size of the ball itself.

The future President tossed a laser through the target.

Bush and the First Pitch Heard Round the World

President Trump’s visit, even if it doesn’t involve the first pitch, will likely call up emotions of a sitting President in Yankee Stadium shortly after the tragic events of 9/11.

Bud Selig, the MLB Commissioner at the time, canceled games after the terrorist attacks. The cancellation would extend six days before resuming on September 17th, 2001.

The first game back would be the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium. The first game back in New York wouldn’t be until September 21st, with the Mets facing the Atlanta Braves at Shea Stadium.

The Yankees would return to the field on September 25th. It was a contest that would help heal the nation after a devastating attack that killed nearly 3,000 Americans that day, and countless others since.

Eventually, the Yankees would play in the World Series that year. Before game 3, President George W. Bush would don a bulletproof vest and deliver a ceremonial first pitch that ranks up there as an all-time iconic sports moment.

Probably the most incredible, emotion-filled first pitch in baseball history. Definitely the most historic.

