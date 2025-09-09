The Toronto Blue Jays saw their division lead trimmed to 2.0 games after a series loss to the New York Yankees this past weekend. But the news out of Toronto on Tuesday could be even worse: The team’s top hitter, Bo Bichette, is headed to the injured list with a left knee sprain.

The injury occurred in Saturday’s loss in Yankee Stadium, when he was thrown out at the plate in a painful collision with catcher Austin Wells in the 6th inning.

The Jays’ shortstop came up limping and hobbled off the field. He did return later in the game, but sat out Sunday’s series closer with New York. His presence in the lineup was missed, as the team struggled mightily with runners in scoring position for the second straight game, dropping a close game, 4-3.

And while X-rays came back negative in New York, an MRI has confirmed the diagnosis of the knee sprain. It’s a tricky injury. Depending on the severity, it could keep him out for anywhere from a 10-day IL stint to a few weeks or even longer. The Jays are holding out hope that he can return before the regular season is over.

Mr. Do-It-All Ernie Clement was slotted into shortstop for the opener of Toronto’s series with the Houston Astros Tuesday night. Manager John Schneider said that Isiah Kiner-Falefa would also inherit some duties at short in Bichette’s absence.

The manager added that the team will have to push forward without him.

“It sucks. Any time of year, to lose a guy who’s hitting in the middle of your order and playing short, it sucks,” Schneider said. “Hopefully, he can get back as soon as he can. Again, I don’t want to say, ‘Holy [crap], there’s a dark cloud over us right now.’ You’ve got to continue to move on.”

Red-hot Bichette was hitting .400 in last 10 games before injury

Bichette’s importance to the team cannot be overstated. The comeback kid has returned in 2025 with a vengeance after his career-worst year in 2024. He’s batting .311, with a .357 on-base percentage, a .483 slugging and an .840 OPS, with 18 HR. He is by far the team leader with 94 RBIs. Over his last 10 games, he’s batting .400 with a couple of homers and 10 RBIs with a 1.107 OPS.

Bichette’s resurgence at the plate this year also sees him with a major league-leading 181 hits and 44 doubles.

Protecting that two-game lead atop the American League East Division just got a whole lot more difficult for Toronto.

Schneider: Jays will have to rely on ‘everyone’ to pick up slack for Bichette

However, the Jays have to lean on the fact that this team has had contributions from up and down the roster all season long, and the depth in its lineup will be counted on more than ever as long as Bichette is out.

“It has to be everyone,” Schneider said. “I was thinking about it, who has to step up, but it has to be everyone. That’s what we’ve done all year. It’s not about one guy trying harder or doing more. It will take all 14 of them. He’s obviously a big part of our team, so everybody has to do their thing.”

Outfielder Joey Loperfido has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to take Bichette’s spot on the roster.