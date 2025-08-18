We’re in the thick of August now and every game feels like a playoff preview. This week has division matchups, rivalries and games that could really shake up the Wild Card. Here are five must-watch MLB games this week

Brewers at Cubs (Aug 18, Doubleheader)

Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Few things in baseball are more fun than a doubleheader at Wrigley Field , and this one could decide the NL Central in a day. The Brewers enter the week on top of the division, but the Cubs are right behind.

With two games on the schedule, bullpen depth, lineup changes and every pitch will matter. If the Cubs are going to make a push, it starts here.

Blue Jays at Pirates (Aug 18)

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The week starts with a big test for Pittsburgh. Paul Skenes, already a fan favorite in his rookie year, should face Toronto ace Kevin Gausman. The Blue Jays are on top of the AL East and need every win to hold off the competition, while the Pirates get a chance to make some noise against a contender at PNC Park.

Yankees at Rays (Aug 19)

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The AL East battle continues in an unusual setting. Because of storm damage at Tropicana Field, the Rays are playing their home games across town at Steinbrenner Field.

So the Yankees, already chasing Toronto, get a rivalry game in what’s technically a road game. Carlos Rodón faces Shane Baz in a game that could define the Yankees’ chances of catching the Jays down the stretch.

Also Read:Five Elite MLB Rookies Turning Heads in 2025

Mariners at Phillies (Aug 18)

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Interleague fireworks on Monday night as the Phillies host the Mariners. Philadelphia is on top of the NL East, while Seattle is closing in on Houston in the AL West.

Ranger Suárez brings his ground ball magic against Logan Gilbert’s power, a great matchup of styles. Both teams are looking at October, so this is a playoff preview.

Dodgers at Padres (Aug 22–24)

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

The weekend ends with one of the biggest series of the year in the NL West. The Dodgers and Padres are only 2.0 games apart and Petco Park will be electric.

With star power everywhere and both teams fighting for position, this series has drama from Friday night to Sunday’s finale.