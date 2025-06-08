Texas Rangers reportedly could make managerial change this winter, insider names potential target

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Texas Rangers entered the 2025 MLB season hoping to reclaim their status as World Series contenders following a down year in 2024. More than 60 games into the season, with the club still struggling, changes could be on the horizon.

USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale reports that Rangers manager Bruce Bochy is ‘considering walking away’ following the 2025 MLB season. If he retires or Texas opts not to re-sign him after a disappointing contract year, Skip Schumaker is viewed as the favorite to become the team’s next skipper.

Bruce Bochy managerial record: 198-191 as Texas Rangers manager

Bochy, age 70, came out of retirement in 2023 after a 13-year stint with the San Francisco Giants. He immediately helped turn the Rangers around, delivering a 22-win improvement in 2023 that was capped off with a World Series title.

However, entering MLB games today, Texas has a 108-119 (.476) record since the start of the 2024 MLB season. The Rangers entered Sunday with a 0-run differential and a 4-6 record in their last 10 games, putting them 4.5 games back of the final wild card spot in the American League.

If Bochy retires, likely for the final time, it would end a legendary baseball career that started in 1978 as a player for the Houston Astros and saw him win four World Series titles. He would be eligible for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2026, with the Eras Committee ballot allowing a manager 65 years or older to be eligible for induction six months after retiring.

As for Schumaker, the 45-year-old was let go as the Miami Marlins manager after the organization was overhauled last year. He is viewed as one of the top MLB managerial candidates this winter and will be sought after by multiple clubs.