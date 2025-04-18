Mysterious bite leaves Texas Rangers starter nearly unable to walk prior to start

Patrick Corbin’s spidey senses were tingling earlier this week.

The Texas Rangers lefty nearly missed Wednesday’s start after a mysterious bite on his right foot swelled dramatically, making walking difficult just hours before game time.

“We weren’t even sure if he was going to pitch,” manager Bruce Bochy told MLB.com’s Kennedi Landry. “He had a bite. He could hardly walk when he came into the clubhouse. Some kind of venom got in there. Not sure if it was a spider or what. He was 50/50 on whether he would make the start.”

Corbin explained that the issue began Monday during the team’s off-day while playing outside with his children. By Wednesday morning, the situation had worsened considerably.

“Something bit me, but I still don’t know what,” Corbin said. “They were able to work it out and maintain it throughout the day. But it’s pretty sore still. It’s just something that’s really strange. I was fortunate to get through yesterday, and I have some time to recover and be good to go.”

Patrick Corbin almost missed his start last night after being bit by a suspected venomous spider on Monday pic.twitter.com/7qhMZSN8KA — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 17, 2025

Despite the painful foot, Corbin delivered a solid performance against the Los Angeles Angels. He pitched 5 1/3 innings, struck out six batters, and allowed just one run in the Rangers’ 3-1 victory.

The veteran pitcher expects to make his next scheduled start, though the foot remains uncomfortable.

“It was really bad in the morning, just a very swollen foot,” Corbin told MLB.com. “I definitely wasn’t sure if I was gonna throw in the morning. My wife was really concerned. Once I got out there, you just forget about it and compete and worry about it afterwards.”

He added: “I’ve never had anything like that before. I hope it goes away. I don’t want to continue to fight through that. They’re doing everything they can and I’ll just try to listen to them and try to get it correct.”

Spider-Man was unavailable for comment.



