MLB insider proposes Texas Rangers blockbuster trade for one-time All-Star to help fix offense

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

The Texas Rangers have fielded one of MLB’s worst offenses this season despite carrying a $217 million payroll.

With a 17-18 record that places them fourth in the American League West, Texas ranks near the bottom of nearly every offensive category: 29th in runs scored (113), 27th in OPS (.644), tied for 25th in hits (256) and tied for 19th in home runs (31).

The organization has already taken drastic measures to address these struggles. They fired offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker, demoted offseason acquisition Jake Burger to the minors, and placed outfielder Leody Taveras on outright waivers.

As the Rangers’ offense sits in the doldrums, The Athletic’s MLB insider Jim Bowden has proposed a potential solution: trade for Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr.

“The Rangers are built to win now, and a trade for Robert could make sense as he’s only 27 but under team control through 2027,” writes Bowden. “(Robert will make $15 million this season and has $20 million team options for the next two years.) He’s off to a dismal start, hitting just .195, but has five home runs and a league-leading 15 stolen bases.”

Bowden suggests Robert would “benefit from a change of scenery” away from the struggling White Sox. He highlights Robert’s credentials, noting: “He had 36 doubles, 38 homers and 20 stolen bases during an All-Star 2023 season and also has a Gold Glove Award (2020). Opposing teams can pitch around him because the White Sox have no one in their lineup to protect him.”

For compensation, the former general manager of the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals proposes Texas send two prospects to Chicago: minor league center fielder Dylan Dreiling (Rangers’ No. 9 prospect) and left-handed pitcher Kohl Drake (Rangers’ No. 12 prospect).

“Dreiling, a second-round pick in last year’s draft, would be the headliner going back to Chicago in this proposed trade,” Bowden explains. “A left-handed power hitter, he has slashed .250/.350/.364 with four doubles, two homers and six steals this season at High A. Dreiling, 22, profiles as a 25-home run hitter who can play all three outfield positions.”

Bowden adds that Drake, 24, “has a 3.31 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings this season in Double A. He’s averaged 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings and 3.2 walks per nine since making his pro debut in 2023.”

The Rangers desperately need an offensive spark, and Robert could potentially provide that jolt despite his own slow start in 2025.

