‘Might have been my guardian angel’: Bracelet gifted to Texas Rangers slugger by girl with Down syndrome saves him from serious injury

A meaningful bracelet may have spared Texas Rangers slugger Jake Burger from a serious injury during Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

When a 95.9 mph sinker from Angels pitcher Jack Kochanowicz struck Burger, the ball didn’t make direct contact with his wrist. Instead, it hit a bracelet given to him by Lily, a young girl with Down syndrome.

Jake Burger’s bracelet just exploded pic.twitter.com/TMBavENM44 — Shan Shariff (@1053SS) April 18, 2025

According to MLB.com’s Kennedi Landry, Burger met Lily earlier this month at Wrigley Field during the Rangers’ series against the Chicago Cubs. The meeting was especially significant for Burger, who along with his wife Ashlyn founded the Burger Family Foundation. Their organization, inspired by their daughter Penelope who also has Down syndrome, provides financial assistance, therapy, and community support to families of children with Down syndrome.

During their Chicago meeting, Lily presented bracelets to Burger, his wife, daughter Penelope, and son Brooks.

Though the bracelet shattered upon impact with the pitch, it appears to have absorbed enough force to prevent what could have been a devastating wrist injury.

“It might have been my guardian angel,” Burger told MLB.com after the game.

Despite the close call, Burger finished the game going 1-for-3 with a run scored, helping the Rangers secure a 5-3 victory over the Angels.