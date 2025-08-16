Roger Brown

Trevor Story broke up Sandy Alcantara’s bid for a perfect game bid with a leadoff single in the fifth inning Friday night, then delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth that handed Boston a 2-1 victory over Miami. Story also made history during the win.

Story stole second base after he singled in the fifth, which made him 21-for-21 on stolen-base attempts this season. It’s the longest successful stolen-base streak by a Red Sox player since at least 1920, when the stat was first recorded. Story previously shared the franchise record with Julio Lugo, who was 20-for-20 on steals to start the 2007 season.

Story stole a career-high 27 bases in 2018, when he played for the Colorado Rockies.








