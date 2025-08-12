New York Mets boss Steve Cohen let fans of his team know on Tuesday that he still believes in the roster his front office put together. However, supporters of his club offered up angry, funny, and downright odd responses in return.

The Mets are in the midst of a stunning free fall. After being one of the best teams in baseball early in the season, they have slipped out of first place in the NL East. They are barely holding on to a Wild Card spot. And their current seven-game losing skid has many wondering if they will even make the playoffs in 2025.

We haven’t been playing well but I still believe in this team. I will be at Citifield the next 3 games rooting the Mets on. LGM — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) August 12, 2025

In a move to try and rally the troops and show support for his struggling team, owner Steve Cohen offered up a positive post on X ahead of the start of their series against rivals the Atlanta Braves tonight. “We haven’t been playing well, but I still believe in this team. I will be at Citi Field the next 3 games rooting the Mets on. LGM,” Cohen wrote.

The post was a sign of leadership and hope for a very expensive roster that has been underwhelming over the last three months. It wasn’t the kind of fire and brimstone post that some unhappy Mets fans were looking for. While there was some support from Mets fans, the other responses varied greatly. First, there were those annoyed by him being busy on X instead of having a more hands-on approach with his struggling team.

You’re the owner of the team. We all wish we had the power you have and all you do is sit back and tweet like a fan. Go back to bed old man. — Jackson (@Mets_Headline) August 12, 2025

Tweeting like a fan and not an owner. Make a change — PF (@RealistPF) August 12, 2025

Then there were Mets fans offering up advice on the roster and coaching staff moves the owner should make to help break the slump.

Fire Chavez buddy — “We’ve got a really good team” (@PolarBearIsKing) August 12, 2025

GET RID OF FRANKIE MONTAS — scheck32 (@scheck3232) August 12, 2025

Can you call up Tong, Mclean or Sproat on the way there please. — Henry Johnson (@Hjj11752) August 12, 2025

I know a couple guys that can help this team win now….. Mcclean and Benge — miserablesportsfan (@miserysince03) August 12, 2025

Lastly, there was the ridiculously funny. The comments that went in unexpected directions, including a complaint about the Citi Field bathrooms.

Hope you get to see competent baseball Uncle Steve #LGM — Tyler (@WardyNYM) August 12, 2025

More important than the way this team is playing, why are there still bathrooms without urinal dividers installed in the ballpark? — Zilla​ 🦖 (@basedgodzilla) August 12, 2025

Maybe you should bat leadoff Steve. — The_Gildz (@The_Gildz) August 12, 2025

Free beers until the Mets win a game. Do the right thing — David (@D_Nev2) August 12, 2025