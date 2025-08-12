New York Mets boss Steve Cohen let fans of his team know on Tuesday that he still believes in the roster his front office put together. However, supporters of his club offered up angry, funny, and downright odd responses in return.
The Mets are in the midst of a stunning free fall. After being one of the best teams in baseball early in the season, they have slipped out of first place in the NL East. They are barely holding on to a Wild Card spot. And their current seven-game losing skid has many wondering if they will even make the playoffs in 2025.
In a move to try and rally the troops and show support for his struggling team, owner Steve Cohen offered up a positive post on X ahead of the start of their series against rivals the Atlanta Braves tonight. “We haven’t been playing well, but I still believe in this team. I will be at Citi Field the next 3 games rooting the Mets on. LGM,” Cohen wrote.
The post was a sign of leadership and hope for a very expensive roster that has been underwhelming over the last three months. It wasn’t the kind of fire and brimstone post that some unhappy Mets fans were looking for. While there was some support from Mets fans, the other responses varied greatly. First, there were those annoyed by him being busy on X instead of having a more hands-on approach with his struggling team.
Then there were Mets fans offering up advice on the roster and coaching staff moves the owner should make to help break the slump.
Lastly, there was the ridiculously funny. The comments that went in unexpected directions, including a complaint about the Citi Field bathrooms.
