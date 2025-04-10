The six young phenoms who could become baseball’s first billion-dollar players

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Will MLB see its first $1 billion contract by 2030? According to Jim Bowden, former general manager for the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals, it’s not just possible — it’s probable. In his recent column for The Athletic, Bowden stated it’s “not out of the realm of possibility” baseball will crown its first billion-dollar player within the next five years.

Contract values have exploded recently, with Shohei Ohtani securing $700 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers and Juan Soto commanding a record $765 million from the New York Mets. The billion-dollar threshold seems increasingly within reach. Here are six candidates poised to make history.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Paul Skenes has dominated since his Pittsburgh Pirates debut on May 11, 2024. The 2023 MLB Draft’s top pick captured National League Rookie of the Year honors and finished third in NL Cy Young voting after posting an 11-3 record with a 1.96 ERA. His 170 strikeouts in 133 innings, 0.947 WHIP, 216 ERA+, and 2.44 FIP established him as an elite talent.

Currently 22, Skenes will hit free agency at 26 after the 2029 season — the same age Soto was when he became the highest-paid athlete in sports history. If Skenes maintains his health and performance, that billion-dollar payday could be waiting.

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz electrified baseball when he burst onto the scene in June 2023, hitting 13 home runs and stealing 35 bases in just 98 games. His first full season in 2024 brought All-Star recognition, 25 home runs, a league-leading 67 stolen bases, an .809 OPS, 119 OPS+, and 5.2 bWAR.

Cruz will reach free agency after the 2029 season at only 28 years old. Despite defensive challenges (a league-high 29 errors in 2024), his offensive production and base-stealing prowess make him a strong candidate to reach the billion-dollar mark.

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

At just 23, Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson has already established himself among baseball’s elite shortstops. In his first full season in 2023, Henderson took home the AL Rookie of the Year Award after putting together 28 home runs, 29 doubles, 82 RBI, 100 runs scored, an .814 OPS, 125 OPS+, and 6.1 bWAR.

Henderson elevated his game in 2024, finishing fourth in AL MVP voting with career-highs across the board: 37 home runs, 31 doubles, 118 runs, 177 hits, 78 walks, .893 OPS, 158 OPS+, and 9.1 bWAR. Set to hit free agency after 2028 at age 27 with super-agent Scott Boras at his side, Henderson will command top dollar.

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson Holliday, the Orioles’ top pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, made his major league debut at 20 on April 10, 2024. After initial struggles prompted a return to the minors, Holliday came back to play 60 games, hitting .189/.255/.311 with four doubles, five home runs, and 28 runs scored.

The highly-touted prospect has time to develop after making Baltimore’s Opening Day roster. If Holliday fulfills his potential, he’ll be positioned for a massive contract when he reaches free agency after the 2030 season at age 27.

New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Jasson Dominguez was hailed as the next New York Yankees great when he signed from the Dominican Republic in July 2019 for $5.1 million — at just 16 years old. After dominating minor league pitching, Dominguez arrived in the majors in September 2023 with immediate impact, homering off future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander in his first at-bat and hitting three more in just eight games before Tommy John surgery ended his season.

Limited to 18 games last year, Dominguez made the Yankees’ Opening Day roster for 2025. With his seemingly limitless potential, a billion-dollar contract could await when he becomes a free agent after 2030, as he will be just 28 years old on Opening Day 2031.

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero showcases extraordinary talent at 21. His MLB debut came at just 20 in September 2023, impressive enough to earn him a spot on the Rays’ postseason roster.

Caminero’s power jumps off the page — his 109.7 mph exit velocity when connecting demonstrates his raw strength. Set to hit free agency after the 2030 season at age 27, Caminero could become baseball’s first billion-dollar man if he develops as projected.