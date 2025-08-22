Trade chatter surrounding two-time All-Star Adley Rutschman has intensified after the Baltimore Orioles signed their top prospect — 21-year-old Samuel Basallo — to an eight-year, $67 million extension just five days after his MLB debut. Basallo plays catcher, the same position as Rutschman, who becomes a free agent after the 2027 season and remains unsigned to a long-term deal with Baltimore.

While both players could share duties with one moving to first base, suitors will be lining up this offseason for the 27-year-old Rutschman, despite his down season (.684 OPS, nine home runs). Here are six teams who could pursue Rutschman in a trade this winter.

Philadelphia Phillies

With J.T. Realmuto becoming a free agent at season’s end, there’s no guarantee he returns to Philadelphia. The veteran will turn 35 when the 2026 season begins and struggled offensively in the first half before rebounding after the All-Star break. While Realmuto remains one of baseball’s best defensive catchers, the Phillies need to get younger as their core ages. Rutschman will be 28 next season, and respected hitting coach Kevin Long could help him rediscover the swing that made him a two-time All-Star.

New York Mets

The Mets believed they had found their franchise catcher in Francisco Alvarez, but after two injury-plagued and disappointing seasons, they might consider moving on. Alvarez has missed significant time in both 2024 and 2025, was demoted this year after struggling offensively, and has been inconsistent when healthy. Though he doesn’t turn 24 until November, the Mets could turn to Rutschman if they want reliability behind the plate.

San Diego Padres

Padres general manager A.J. Preller never shies away from big moves, making Rutschman a natural target to upgrade the catching position. San Diego’s catchers rank 27th in baseball in OPS (.605) and tied for 20th in home runs (10). Even during his down season, Rutschman outperforms what the Padres are getting from the position. While they traded for Freddy Fermin, he’s not a long-term solution and could serve as Rutschman’s backup.

San Francisco Giants

New president of baseball operations Buster Posey isn’t afraid to make major moves. After signing Willy Adames to a lucrative deal and trading for Rafael Devers, acquiring a franchise catcher would fit the pattern for the seven-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion. Posey wants to restore the Giants to prominence, and trading for Rutschman could accelerate that timeline.

Texas Rangers

Jonah Heim has regressed since his 2023 All-Star campaign, while Kyle Higashioka remains merely a competent backup. The Rangers could be shopping for a new catcher this offseason. Rutschman is earning $5.5 million this season and remains arbitration-eligible through 2027 before hitting free agency. Texas hasn’t replicated its 2023 championship form, but adding a cornerstone like Rutschman would help.

Kansas City Royals

Royals catcher Salvador Perez is nearing the end of his career. The nine-time All-Star turns 36 next May, and Kansas City could preserve his body by moving him to first base and designated hitter while installing Rutschman behind the plate. Though three of the Royals’ top 10 prospects are catchers, acquiring Rutschman would allow them to trade Blake Mitchell, Carter Jensen, and Ramon Ramirez for offensive help.