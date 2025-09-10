A wild new exposé reveals some horrifying allegations about the unsafe and toxic work environment created by vice presidents and others at the company that manages the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings.

On Wednesday morning, The Athletic published a huge exposé of findings from a months-long investigation into the terrible conditions created at Ilitch Sports and Entertainment (IS+E) by eight men, including four vice presidents. The company operates the Tigers, the Red Wings, Comerica Park, Little Caesars Arena, and other entertainment entities.

“The dysfunction is woven into the culture. It feels like a bunch of guys who can do whatever they want,” a current male employee told the outlet. “It’s not a place women can feel safe.”

The Athletic’s investigation began in April, following the abrupt resignation of assistant general manager Sam Menzin from the club after 13 years. The 34 was viewed as a rising star in the front office after going from an intern to an assistant GM. The inquiry found he left the Tigers after an internal investigation discovered he “sent lewd, unsolicited photos to multiple women” employed by the MLB franchise.

Yet that isn’t the most shocking allegation. According to the report, former vice president Michael Leinhert got into a heated exchange with one of several female coworkers he broke team rules by having a relationship with and he allegedly pushed her down a flight of stairs. The claim was backed up by three sources.

He was also known to stare at women in a manner that made some very uncomfortable. That was one of many examples of awful treatment toward female employees, including claims that men routinely commented on their appearance and that one executive, who was recently suspended, made a comment on whether or not women were attractive enough to work in sports.

Older employees also victimized by execs affiliated with Detroit Tigers, Red Wings

However, it wasn’t just women who were on the wrong end of the “boys club” environment created by these execs and high-ranking officials at IS+E. Older employees were also met with hostility and replaced with younger versions.

“They find a way to get rid of the older people and they bring in younger people,” an employee who spent more than a decade with the organization told The Athletic.

Fortunately, quite a few of the individuals who helped to create the toxic workplace have been hit with a variety of punishments. According to The Athletic, six of the men either resigned, were fired, or did not have their contracts renewed. Three departed in a six-month period since last November. And one vice president was suspended.

However, two high-ranking officials accused of inappropriate comments to and about female employees are still with IS+E.

“We are committed to a culture of respect, safety, and inclusion, and do not tolerate discrimination or harassment. When concerns are raised, we investigate promptly and take decisive action, which has included terminating employees for misconduct, regardless of seniority or tenure. We are committed to accountability and to upholding the standards essential to our workplace,” IS+E said in a statement.