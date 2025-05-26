San Diego Padres reporter shares position team is now exploring trade market for

Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres have been one of the best teams in baseball this season despite slashing payroll for the second consecutive year. While the MLB trade deadline is months out, the National League club that rivals hoped would be a seller is now reportedly preparing to be a buyer this summer.

According to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, the Padres have ‘begun exploring the trade market’ recently for a left fielder. While no deal is imminent, San Diego is taking the step to look around the league and see what options are available.

San Diego Padres lineup stats (FanGraphs): .318 OBP (16th in MLB), .390 SLG (15th), 102 wRC+ (13th)

Entering MLB games today, Padres’ left fielders rank 28th in FanGraphs’ WAR (-0.9) and last in OPS (.468) through 250 plate appearances. With Jason Heyward on the injured list, Brandon Lockridge struggling (.520 OPS) and Gavin Sheets a defensive liability, left field is a glaring need for the club.

Acquiring a left fielder would allow San Diego to keep Sheets (.843 OPS) as its designated hitter, while improving its outfield defense and potentially even strengthening the lineup.

While no specific trade targets are mentioned, clubs like the Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox, Baltimore Orioles, Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins are widely expected to be sellers this summer. San Diego also has a history of striking deals well ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

The Padres could target someone like Orioles’ outfielder Cedric Mullins, who has a .767 OPS this season and could thrive making the transition from center to left field. San Diego could roll the dice on Luis Robert, asking the White Sox to eat a small portion of his salary and hoping he turns it around in a new environment. At the very least, it’s clear that the Padres front office has the green light to try and improve the roster this season.

