Roger Clemens expressed gratitude to former President Donald Trump for publicly supporting his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Clemens has long been suspected of having indulged in performance-enhancing drugs (PED) during his playing career. The President, however, is not buying into that and, following a golf outing with Clemens’ son, Kacy, made his feelings crystal clear.

“Roger Clemens was easily one of the few Greatest Pitchers of All Time, winning 354 Games, the Cy Young Award seven times (A Record, by a lot!), and played in six World Series, winning two!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform.

“He was second to Nolan Ryan in most strike-outs, and he should be in the Baseball Hall of Fame, NOW!”

Trump added that Clemens’ alleged steroid use was never “proven” and the pitching legend “never tested positive.”

Roger Clemens Suggests Steroid Accusations are ‘Fake News’

Clemens hit back at critics in an X post by emphasizing his focus on winning and family, noting he never tested positive for steroids. The two-time Triple Crown winner was also acquitted on six counts of lying to Congress in 2012.

Despite his stellar career stats, Roger Clemens has been barred from the Hall due to allegations in the Mitchell Report, garnering only 65.2% of the necessary 75% of the writers’ vote at his peak.

Trump criticized the ongoing delay, urging MLB to induct Clemens now rather than posthumously, and highlighted his role in making Pete Rose eligible.

The former Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees star was grateful.

“I appreciate the love! [The President] knows more than anyone the fake news that’s out there,” Clemens wrote on X. “Everyone has their agendas … I played the game to change my family’s direction generationally and to WIN!”

Wonderful time yesterday at Trump National DC with @POTUS and my son Kacy. @KClemens21



I appreciate the love! DT knows more than anyone the fake news that’s out there. Everyone has their agendas… I played the game to change my family’s direction generationally and to WIN! pic.twitter.com/1GaAVaU6a3 — Roger Clemens (@rogerclemens) August 24, 2025

RELATED: MLB rumors: Insider claims Donald Trump pressured league into reinstating Pete Rose

Was it Fake News?

To be fair, just about everybody who did use steroids did so to win and put their family into a better financial situation. It’s partly why everyone in the game tries to do everything they can to keep playing for a long time. Not everyone does so by breaking the rules.

Clemens was prominently featured in the 2007 Mitchell Report on performance-enhancing drugs in baseball, where his former trainer Brian McNamee alleged he injected Clemens with anabolic steroids and human growth hormone across multiple seasons.

He was acquitted in 2012 on charges of lying to Congress about his steroid use, but the allegations from the Mitchell Report and perceptions of incidents like the Mike Piazza bat-throwing rage incident have contributed to his exclusion from the Hall of Fame despite his impressive career statistics.

And in reality, there is no definitive proof, such as a positive drug test, that Clemens took steroids.

Should MLB again relent to President Trump’s pressure campaign with Clemens, it would open up the Hall of Fame to several other accused and/or proven PED users – including Barry Bonds and Alex Rodriguez.