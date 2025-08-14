The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly signing a Dominican pitcher who will be suspended for a year for lying about his age.

According to MLB reporter Mike Rodriguez, the Phillies have reached a preliminary $1.3 million deal with Yeferson Sanchez, despite him falsifying his age when he initially reached a $900,000 agreement with the San Diego Padres.

Yeferson Sánchez was on his way to a preliminary agreement with the #Padres for $900,000, but everything fell apart when the young man was found to have falsified his age, claiming to be under 16 years old when he was actually 17. Now, the #Phillies are offering him a new… pic.twitter.com/OYnp6k66WT — Mike Rodriguez (@mikedeportes) August 8, 2025

Rodriguez reports the Padres deal fell apart when it was revealed that Sanchez was actually 17 after claiming to be under 16.

Sanchez will be suspended for one year for the infraction, per Beisbol FR, and won’t be able to sign until 2027.

The young right-hander throws 94-97 mph with his fastball topping out at 100. His arsenal also includes a sweeper and changeup.

Padres 2026 IFA Yeferson Sanchez



Fastball at 97-98 has topped at 100, two-seam shape.

Sweeper 78-79 with big sweep

Changeup 88-89 with fade



Starters profile and big frame, one of the top arms in 2026. pic.twitter.com/U3EyvzawtT — Danny (@dannybarrand_) February 15, 2025

Rodriguez criticized the Phillies for agreeing to sign Sanchez despite his deception.

“This situation seems to reward an illegal act and leaves the question of consequences up in the air. Coaches who follow the rules are disrespected, as the message is clear: it doesn’t matter that you altered your age, another team will still reward you with more money. It is regrettable to see how @MLB organizations participate in these practices,” Rodriguez posted on X.

Sanchez wasn’t the only International Class of 2026 player who allegedly lied about his age. Josué Chacoa, who reached a preliminary $2.7 million deal with the New York Mets, was found to really be 18 after claiming he was 16, according to reporter Wilber Sanchez.

Latinos suspendidos por alteración de edad en los últimos años:



• Josué Chacoa 🇻🇪⁰Clase 2026 | Mets | Preacuerdo: $2.7M



• Yeferson Sánchez 🇩🇴⁰Clase 2026 | Padres | Preacuerdo: $900K



• Kennew Blanco 🇻🇪⁰Clase 2024 | Toronto | Preacuerdo: $1.7M pic.twitter.com/ZGai3K0vux — Wilber Sánchez (@wilberdata) August 3, 2025

This is an issue the league and teams have been dealing with for years, and with millions of dollars at stake, it won’t be ending anytime soon.