The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly signing a Dominican pitcher who will be suspended for a year for lying about his age.

According to MLB reporter Mike Rodriguez, the Phillies have reached a preliminary $1.3 million deal with Yeferson Sanchez, despite him falsifying his age when he initially reached a $900,000 agreement with the San Diego Padres.

Rodriguez reports the Padres deal fell apart when it was revealed that Sanchez was actually 17 after claiming to be under 16.

Sanchez will be suspended for one year for the infraction, per Beisbol FR, and won’t be able to sign until 2027.

The young right-hander throws 94-97 mph with his fastball topping out at 100. His arsenal also includes a sweeper and changeup.

Rodriguez criticized the Phillies for agreeing to sign Sanchez despite his deception.

“This situation seems to reward an illegal act and leaves the question of consequences up in the air. Coaches who follow the rules are disrespected, as the message is clear: it doesn’t matter that you altered your age, another team will still reward you with more money. It is regrettable to see how @MLB organizations participate in these practices,” Rodriguez posted on X.

Sanchez wasn’t the only International Class of 2026 player who allegedly lied about his age. Josué Chacoa, who reached a preliminary $2.7 million deal with the New York Mets, was found to really be 18 after claiming he was 16, according to reporter Wilber Sanchez.

This is an issue the league and teams have been dealing with for years, and with millions of dollars at stake, it won’t be ending anytime soon.

