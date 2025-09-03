Last month the Boston Red Sox thought they had too many outfielders. As it turned out, they didn’t have enough.

The Red Sox put rookie right fielder Roman Anthony on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with an oblique strain. He left Tuesday’s night’s 11-7 victory over Cleveland immediately after striking out in the fourth inning. Anthony said he felt discomfort during a check swing earlier in the at-bat.

“Timetable, we don’t know,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told WEEI on Wednesday. “Usually takes from 4-6 weeks.”

The Red Sox are already without right fielder Wilyer Abreu, who is on the injured list with a right calf strain.

Anthony missed two games in early August because of back tightness. He said his current injury is more serious.

“As far as I know with the oblique, you have to give it a little bit of time at first and then from there it’s slowly kind of build it back up,” Anthony said. “Obviously for me and wanting to get out there and help this team as soon as I can, I’m going to do everything I can to speed this process up. But as far as I know, at least the first few days, maybe a week, it’s pretty much just laying low and then kind of letting it heal as much as I can before we start moving around.”

Since the Red Sox promoted him from Triple-A Worcester on June 9, Anthony is batting .292 with a .396 on-base percentage and a .463 slugging percentage. He has eight home runs, 18 doubles, one triple, 32 RBIs and has scored 48 runs in 71 games.

Boston entered Wednesday’s matchup against Cleveland with 22 games remaining in the regular season.