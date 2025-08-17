Boston Red Sox rookie infielder Marcelo Mayer will undergo season-ending surgery on his right wrist due to a tear in his TFCC (triangular fibrocartilage complex).

Mayer relayed the news to the media before Boston’s game against Miami on Sunday. He said he hopes to have the surgery as soon as possible and that the recovery period is expected to be three months.

Mayer received an anti-inflammation injection Aug. 2, but it didn’t work the way the Red Sox had hoped.

“Obviously I’m really excited about what’s going on and I want to help the team win, but it’s just the hand I’m dealt right now,” Mayer said.

Mayer played third base while Alex Bregman was on the injured list. Boston then began playing him at second base after Bregman returned. His second-ending injury weakens the Red Sox defense as Ceddanne Rafaela will move from center field to second base.

“Do we like (Rafaela at second base)? Yeah,” Cora said. “Do we love it? No, we don’t.”

Mayer had the same wrist issue in 2022, but the TFCC tear was smaller. He also had a cortisone shot to help with that injury.

“Usually when you get a cortisone, the injury comes back later on,” he said. “So I knew eventually I was going to need to do something with my wrist.”

Boston drafted Mayer fourth overall in the 2021 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut May 24.

Mayer went 29-for-127 (.228) with a .272 on-base percentage, .402 slugging percentage, four home runs, eight doubles, one triple, 10 RBIs, 20 runs, eight walks and 41 strikeouts in 44 games since joining the Red Sox.





