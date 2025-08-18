The Boston Red Sox added an infielder who hits for power Monday when they signed free agent first baseman Nathaniel Lowe.

The Washington Nationals placed Lowe on waivers Saturday after they designated him for assignment Thursday.

Lowe, 30, who bats left-handed, hit .216 for Washington this season, but was second on the team with 68 RBIs and tied for second with 16 homers. He struck out 130 times in 440 at-bats and was 3-for-33 (.091) during 10 games in August.

Boston has been playing a platoon of veterans Abraham Toro against right-handed starting pitchers and Romy Gonzalez against left-handers since starting first baseman Triston Casas ruptured the patellar tendon in his left knee in May.

Lowe is no stranger to postseason success since he was a member of the 2023 World Series champion Texas Rangers.

“A left-handed hitter who’s been there, done that,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “He was part of the Rangers when they won. An up-and-down season for him with the Nationals. Hopefully he comes here … we talked a little bit about the wall (at Fenway Park) and what it means to lefties and he’s excited to be here.

“We’ll use him against righties, certain lefties, pinch-hit late. We’ll maximize the roster.”