After another awful loss on Sunday, the New York Mets are still scrambling to find answers for their shocking slump over the last month. The club is 27-33 since June 1 and is getting worse by the day. There has been a lot of speculation about how they could adjust the roster to break their seven-game losing streak. One way could be with an influx of talent from the minor leagues.

The Mets’ farm system has been on the rise the last couple of years and features some intriguing options for promotions. With that in mind, we rank six stud prospects who could make an impact if they get the big league call soon.

1. Nolan McLean

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Nolan McLean has been the pitching gem of the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate for much of 2025. After a quick start in Double-A, he got promoted earlier this year and has been impressive, posting a 2.78 ERA during 16 starts in Syracuse. He has a nice fastball but a nasty sweeping slider that is a major reason why he is viewed as a high-impact option among the various minor leaguers New York could call up.

2. Brandon Sproat

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Mets fans have been hearing about Brandon Sproat and his potential for a couple of years. He had a big 2024 that pushed him all the way to Triple-A. However, he has not been as dominant in Syracuse as he was in previous stops. While he has been better at Triple-A in 2025, his 4.10 ERA doesn’t give the impression he can come up and make noise at the next level. However, of the various Triple-A options, he is one of the best mixes of experience and talent that the team could look to when they make promotions.

3. Jonah Tong

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Without a doubt, Jonah Tong is the best pitching prospect in the Mets’ system. And after how well he has performed in 2025, he is one of the best in all of baseball. It is why he and two other stars from their outstanding Double-A team were promoted on Monday. A player making the jump from Double-A to the big leagues in the same season is very rare. However, if he continues to pitch like he has, the club could be desperate enough to bring him in to electrify the pitching staff and fanbase for the final months of the season.

4. Carson Benge

Credit: NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Outfielder Carson Benge is one of the big three Double-A prospects who moved up this week. The former Oklahoma State star has been so good this will be his second promotion in 2025 after starting the year in high Single-A. The 6-foot-1 righty who bats lefty is a strong contact hitter with some pop in his bat and has the speed to play centerfield. With new addition Cedric Mullins off to a slow start, he could be an option in a CF platoon.

5. Dylan Ross

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

You can never have enough pitching depth, especially in the bullpen. The Mets showed how much they value that idea when they traded for three relievers before the deadline. However, with a starting staff that never goes deep into games, bringing in more arms for the pen may be considered, and Dylan Ross could be an option. He has posted a 1.10 ERA in 16 appearances at Syracuse, and his fastball, which averages near 100 MPH, along with his splitter, could be nice late-season additions for the New York pen.

6. Jett Williams

Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Top prospect Jett Williams is the third player from Binghamton to get promoted to Triple-A this week. He is the No. 1 prospect in their system and among the 40 best in all of MLB. He is a shortstop by trade who has played more centerfield of late. At the very least, he offers serious speed on the base paths and a young hitter confident off a strong season in 2025. While he is unlikely to get promoted, for a player this talented, it can’t be completely ruled out.