Rafael Devers blasts Boston Red Sox front office for asking him to play first base

Following a drama-filled spring training between Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox, new controversy surrounds the three-time All-Star after he refused to play first base when Triston Casas went down.

Following Thursday’s 5-0 win over the Texas Rangers, Devers told reporters, including The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, that he was upset that chief baseball officer Craig Breslow asked him if he wanted to play first after Casas suffered a season-ending injury by rupturing his left patellar tendon.

Devers explained that he didn’t want to move off designated hitter and learn a new position. He said the team told him to put his glove away in spring training after he gave up third base — albeit awkwardly — to Alex Bregman.

“I know I’m a ballplayer, but at the same time, they can’t expect me to play every single position out there,” said Devers. “In spring training, they talked to me and basically told me to put away my glove, that I wasn’t going to play any other position but DH. So right now, I just feel like it’s not an appropriate decision by them to ask me to play another position.”

Devers indicated that Breslow has an issue with him.

“I’m not certain what (issue) he has with me. He played ball, and I would like to think that he knows that changing positions like that isn’t easy,” said Devers.

However, Devers’ issues with the front office have not transferred over to the locker room and his teammates.

“Here in the clubhouse, thankfully, the relationship that I have with my teammates is great. I don’t understand some of the decisions that the GM makes. Next thing you know, someone in the outfield gets hurt and they want me to play in the outfield.”

This isn’t the first time this season Devers has butted heads with the Red Sox front office. After Boston signed Bregman, Devers initially refused to move off third base, despite being one of the worst defenders at the hot corner. He would finally acquiesce and move to DH.

After a rough start to the season, Devers is slashing .255/.379/.455, with six home runs, 25 RBI, 23 runs scored, and an AL-leading 29 walks.