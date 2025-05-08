More details emerge on wild viral video of Pittsburgh Pirates usher whipping unruly fan with belt

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Video of a Pittsburgh Pirates usher pummeling an unruly fan has gotten millions of views on social media and has led to his suspension.

For anyone who has gone to a major sporting event, there can unfortunately be instances where fans get a bit out of hand. Especially if they have had one too many drinks in them. However, rarely do you see ushers get physical with such individuals. Well, that changed this week.

In a new viral video that has gotten close to 20 million views on X (formerly Twitter), a Pirates usher is seen in an aggressive confrontation with an angry fan following a May 6 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. After words were exchanged, the usher unloaded a few shots on the fan. Who is very much not interested in further fisticuffs. Or so we thought.

Pirates usher beats up fan and whips him with belt after being spit on pic.twitter.com/Vw2y5rgPR0 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 6, 2025

After walking away, bystanders tried to calm the situation, but the unruly fan decided they wanted to continue the argument and actually spat on the usher. That obviously enrages the Pittsburgh Pirates worker. But instead of scoring a few more unanswered punches on the fan, he decides to take off his belt and actually slaps the man with it a few times.

Eventually, co-workers and nearby fans are able to separate the two men and end the aggression. Yet, despite the fan seeming like the problem starter, the Pirates revealed the following day that the worker had been suspended and added more details on what caused the viral moment.

“Following the conclusion of yesterday’s game, there was a verbal altercation between two male guests and a female food and beverage employee. At that time, the ballpark game-day employee seen in the video attempted to intervene on her behalf,” Pirates senior vice president of communications Brian Warecki told Fox News in a statement.

“We are aware of the unfortunate incident that occurred following the conclusion of yesterday’s game between a PNC Park game-day employee and a guest. The employee’s behavior was entirely unacceptable, and he was immediately suspended. This incident is currently under further investigation.”