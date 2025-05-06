Pirates Fan Who Fell From Bleachers Shows Encouraging Signs as He Recovers From Brutal Injuries

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In a promising update, Kavan Markwood, a Pittsburgh Pirates fan who fell 21 feet from the Clemente Wall onto the outfield warning track at PNC Park, has shown remarkable progress in his recovery.

Markwood, a former college football player, took the frightening tumble during a game against the Chicago Cubs last week.

The accident happened moments after Pirates star Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run double, prompting an excited reaction from the crowd.

Markwood, who was reportedly shirtless and had consumed just two beers, lost his balance and plummeted headfirst, suffering severe injuries.

An update, posted by the organizer of a GoFundMe page made to cover Markwood’s medical bills, revealed the extent of those injuries: a broken neck, clavicle, and back.

Positive Signs Emerge for the Pirates Fan

Amongst the updates on those horrific injuries, some positive signs have emerged for the Pirates fan. By May 3rd, his family reported that he was awake, alert, and able to speak.

On May 5th, the organizer of the GoFundMe page that raised over $42,000 for his medical expenses shared that Markwood had taken his first steps since the fall, a significant milestone despite his ongoing challenges.

While he faces a long road ahead with serious injuries, his strength and the support of the Pittsburgh community, including the Pirates organization and fans, have been a source of hope.

Markwood appeared to be cheering Pirates star Andrew McCutchen’s two-run double at the time of the incident. He flipped over the guardrail, landed on his back, and was immediately attended to by medical personnel from both teams and PNC Park staff.

The game was halted for about 10 minutes as medical personnel from both teams and Pittsburgh EMS rushed to his aid, stabilizing Markwood before transporting him to Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition.

Investigation into the Incident

Pittsburgh Public Safety is treating the incident involving the Pirates fan as accidental.

Still, it left players, fans, and team officials shaken. McCutchen and Pirates chairman Bob Nutting expressed heartfelt concern and prayers for his recovery.

The Pirates’ investigation found no evidence that he was intoxicated at the time of the fall, and witnesses described Markwood’s excitement as a natural reaction to the game’s intensity.

“He’s showing real strength, and we’re staying hopeful for a smooth recovery,” the GoFundMe update reads. “This will also require plenty of rest and following instructions from the great doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital.”

“After everything he’s been through since the accident on Wednesday night, this progress feels nothing short of miraculous,” it continues. “He still has a long road ahead of him, but today brought a moment of hope that we’ve all been holding onto.”

Let’s hope Markwood makes a full and swift recovery.